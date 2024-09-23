Kerala BJP achieves social media milestone of 10 lakh followers; CPM, Congress far behind

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Compared to its growth on the ground, the BJP in Kerala has been making inroads into the social media space much faster. The Kerala BJP achieved a milestone of a million followers on Facebook with its page 'BJP Keralam', which completed 10 lakh followers on Saturday, while its closest rival the CPM has only 7.72 lakh followers. Whereas Congress in Kerala is far behind with just 3.52 lakh followers.

The saffron party was able to gain substantial followers on social media after its whopping victory in the recent look sabha election from the Thrissur constituency and coming second in Thiruvananthapuram. In addition, the party was able to come first and second slots in many other assembly constituencies.

Two ministers in the incumbent Narendra Modi government also gave a boost to the party's attempts to reach out to different sections of the society who were earlier non-responsive to the BJP.

According to the party leadership, the Modi factor played a crucial role in its increased support base. The party leadership feels that this has reflected in the social media following. The party’s membership campaign is now going on.