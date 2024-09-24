Kerala HC: Hear daughter’s objections before donating Lawrence’s body

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Principal of the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, to consider the objections raised by Asha Lawrence regarding the handing over of the body of her father, veteran CPM leader M M Lawrence, to the medical college for medical research. While disposing of a petition filed by Asha Lawrence, the court directed to consider the objection raised by the petitioner before taking a decision on the consent alleged to have been given by the deceased and the affidavits given by her siblings on the issue.

The state government informed the court that after taking possession of the body, it would be preserved for some time. The authorised officer will be permitted to take possession of the body, subject to the decision to be taken after considering the petitioner’s objection.

Asha Lawrence pointed out that her siblings, M L Sajeevan and Sujatha Boban, had informed the media of their decision to hand over the body to the medical college. According to Asha, the decision was made unilaterally by her siblings and the Ernakulam district secretary of CPM. The petitioner argued that her father was a politician, but his body cannot be a subject matter of politics.