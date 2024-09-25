Mollywood MeToo: Actor Edavela Babu arrested day after actor Mukesh booked and released on bail

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry on Wednesday recorded the arrest of actor Edavela Babu in an alleged rape case of a female actor.

Earlier in the morning, Babu, who was summoned for interrogation, appeared at the Coastal Police headquarters in Kochi. He was questioned by the SIT member AIG G Poonkuzhali.

According to police sources, the SIT formally recorded his arrest after the interrogation that lasted around three hours. He is likely to be released on bail, as he was granted anticipatory bail by the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court on September 5, sources said.

Before releasing on bail, the police will carry out Babu's medical examination and potency test, they said. On Tuesday, the SIT had recorded the arrest of CPM MLA and actor Mukesh in connection with an alleged sexual assault of an actress in 2016.

Mukesh was released on bail after he underwent a medical examination and potency test at the Ernakulam General Hospital. Babu is facing a sexual harassment allegation from the same woman from Aluva, who had previously filed complaints against others including actors Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Advocate V S Chandrasekharan, and production controllers Noble and Vichu.

Based on her complaint to the Ernakulam North Police, a case was filed against Babu under charges of sexual assault, rape, and insulting the modesty of a woman.

The police have already searched Babu’s flat and reportedly seized documents. If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison along with fines.

Additionally, there is another complaint against Babu from a junior artist, alleging that he made sexually suggestive remarks. This case was registered by the Nadakkavu Police in Kozhikode. Both cases are now being handled by the SIT, a seven-member team formed on August 25 to investigate these claims.