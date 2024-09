KOCHI: After three days of uncertainty, the advisory committee set up by the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) has recommended handing over the mortal remains of CPM leader M M Lawrence for medical research, even as his daughter Asha Lawrence, who wants to bury her father as per Christian rituals, has decided to move the High Court against the suggestion.

The committee constituted under MCH principal Dr Prathap Somnath made the recommendation after its hearing on Wednesday. Sources said it will take two to three days to complete the proceedings to hand over the body.

At the hearing, M L Sajeevan, Lawrence’s son, presented two witnesses -- Rajan Sunny Pollayil and Abi Lazar -- saying his father had expressed the desire to hand over his body for medical research in their presence. Rajan is the son of Lawrence’s brother-in-law Sunny, and Abi Lazar is the son of Lawrence’s elder brother M M Lazar and an employee of CPM mouthpiece Deshabhimani.

The committee found the witnesses’ statements were reliable. Moreover, Sajeevan had lawful possession of his father after his death, a report of the committee said.