Kerala CM Vijayan rejects allegations of independent MLA P V Anvar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Left independent MLA P V Anvar made scathing allegations against the CPI(M), LDF and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Marxist veteran on Friday denied the accusations and termed them as an "attempt to malign and defame" the ruling dispensation in the state.

Vijayan, speaking to reporters in the national capital, said that Anvar, by his remarks, had made his intention clear that was keeping away from the Left front.

"He made his intention clear by his statements. He clearly announced he was keeping away from the LDF and will not attend its parliamentary party meeting in the state assembly," the CM said.

Vijayan further said that he was "rejecting the allegations made by him against the party, LDF and the government".

"It was part of an attempt to malign and defame the LDF and the government," he said.

The CM said that the allegations by Anvar on Thursday were similar to those being made by the opposition against the LDF.