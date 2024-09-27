Shirur landslide: Body parts, phones found in Arjun’s lorry cabin

KOZHIKODE: The lorry driven by Arjun, a native of Kozhikode who went missing during the landslide near Shirur, Karnataka, was finally brought ashore from the Gangavali River. The operation, which resumed on Thursday morning after a failed attempt the previous day, reached a somber conclusion when body parts were discovered inside the mangled cabin of the lorry, which was subsequently transported to the national highway for further inspection. Among the findings were pieces of bone, two mobile phones, a watch, and a toy lorry that Arjun is believed to have bought for his son.
Arjun’s sister, Anju, expressed the family’s immense relief that the lorry was finally found, crediting the Karnataka government for its efforts. She acknowledged the support of the Malayali communities and the Kerala media, while also criticising fake propaganda circulated by certain YouTube channels, which had caused emotional distress for the family. Manaf, the lorry owner, was a target of cyber attacks as a result of the misinformation, and Anju thanked all who stood by the family, especially leaders like MP M K Raghavan.
The family remained patient as DNA procedures were under way to complete legal formalities. Anju emphasised the family’s gratitude for the collective efforts and awaited closure after a long period of uncertainty.
Manaf, Arjun’s employer, recounted how the lorry was identified thanks to a sticker with the word “Strong” written in English, which had been placed on the vehicle against his objections.
This sticker, one of the few parts of the lorry visible above the water, caught the attention of scuba divers. Manaf reflected on the significance of this sticker, expressing how it symbolised the value of human life and served as a reminder of Arjun’s character.
He recalled Arjun’s strict adherence to cleanliness and his insistence on keeping the vehicle spotless, even going as far as to refuse entry to those with muddy shoes in the cabin.
Manaf’s emotional connection to Arjun and the lorry was palpable as he recounted the efforts made to recover the vehicle. The sticker’s discovery, illuminated by the torchlight of a scuba diver, was described as a twist of fate. Manaf vowed he would no longer criticise the presence of stickers.
He also shared his belief that the lorry should be preserved as a memorial to Arjun and as a powerful symbol of the immense value of human life. The vehicle’s recovery, despite all odds, has provided some sense of closure for those involved in the long and difficult search for Arjun.
Actor Joy Mathew, in a social media post, referred to lorry’s recovery as a testament to the deep bond of friendship and brotherhood between Manaf Arjun. He praised their relationship, highlighting the emotional depth and mutual respect shared between the two, which transcended the tragedy.
‘Strong’ sticker led to discovery
