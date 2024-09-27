Shirur landslide: Body parts, phones found in Arjun’s lorry cabin

This sticker, one of the few parts of the lorry visible above the water, caught the attention of scuba divers. Manaf reflected on the significance of this sticker, expressing how it symbolised the value of human life and served as a reminder of Arjun’s character.

He recalled Arjun’s strict adherence to cleanliness and his insistence on keeping the vehicle spotless, even going as far as to refuse entry to those with muddy shoes in the cabin.

Manaf’s emotional connection to Arjun and the lorry was palpable as he recounted the efforts made to recover the vehicle. The sticker’s discovery, illuminated by the torchlight of a scuba diver, was described as a twist of fate. Manaf vowed he would no longer criticise the presence of stickers.

He also shared his belief that the lorry should be preserved as a memorial to Arjun and as a powerful symbol of the immense value of human life. The vehicle’s recovery, despite all odds, has provided some sense of closure for those involved in the long and difficult search for Arjun.

Actor Joy Mathew, in a social media post, referred to lorry’s recovery as a testament to the deep bond of friendship and brotherhood between Manaf Arjun. He praised their relationship, highlighting the emotional depth and mutual respect shared between the two, which transcended the tragedy.

‘Strong’ sticker led to discovery

