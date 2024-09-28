Actor assault case: Ernakulam court examines Pulsar Suni

KOCHI: The examination of the accused persons by the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court as part of the trial of the 2017 actor abduction and assault case commenced on Friday.

Sunil alias Pulsar Suni, the prime accused, was examined by the court under CrPC Section 313 on the day. In all, five accused persons, including Sunil, were present in court on the day. Actor Dileep, then eighth accused, did not turn up.

After an hour-long questioning, the court adjourned Suni’s examination to Monday.

“Considering the volume of questioning, it is decided to conduct the questioning of accused persons separately. The questioning of Suni commenced and adjourned to September 30,” the court diary said.