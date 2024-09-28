Actor assault case: Ernakulam court examines Pulsar Suni

KOCHI: The examination of the accused persons by the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court as part of the trial of the 2017 actor abduction and assault case commenced on Friday.
Sunil alias Pulsar Suni, the prime accused, was examined by the court under CrPC Section 313 on the day. In all, five accused persons, including Sunil, were present in court on the day. Actor Dileep, then eighth accused, did not turn up.
After an hour-long questioning, the court adjourned Suni’s examination to Monday.
“Considering the volume of questioning, it is decided to conduct the questioning of accused persons separately. The questioning of Suni commenced and adjourned to September 30,” the court diary said.
Though the procedure under CrPC Section 313 was scheduled for Thursday, it was postponed by a day after the prosecution moved the court for reopening evidence saying a few witnesses had to be re-examined beforehand.
However, when the plea was taken up for consideration, Special Public Prosecutor V Ajakumar was not present up as he was in Thiruvananthapuram, appearing in another case.
The court observed that the plea was to reopen evidence, and that the prosecution had not filed a petition for recalling witnesses. It will hear the prosecution’s plea, and consider the defence counsel’s objections to reopening evidence, on Monday.