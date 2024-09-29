Palliative care is not just about death, says Dr M R Rajagopal

Don’t life-support facilities play a major role in saving lives?

Life support should be given if there is a reasonable chance of the patient coming back to life with a minimum quality of life. But what about patients with metastatic cancer or those suffering from dementia for long? For them, life is already miserable. In such cases, the only benefit of putting them in ICU is to further stretch out their process of death. Similarly, suppose I am 92 and I feel I have lived my life, I can decide whether or not to be on a ventilator. That is my right.

Often, patients and families feel deprived of clear information about the final outcome…

It was only in 2019 that we introduced a topic ‘communication with the patient and family’ in the MBBS curriculum. I learnt the nuances of speaking and listening through my experience in palliative care, Many doctors previously relied on sheer instinct alone. Doctors must understand that sharing information is the patient’s right, and hiding it out of kindness can be detrimental. Timing is also essential in conveying information. Some patients may not want to hear the bad news immediately but will need it, once ready. Truth is a powerful therapeutic tool, but it should be given in the right measure, and at the appropriate time.

Does everyone fear death?

Most people fear death, but some people are mentally prepared to die. There is death-illiteracy and fear of the unknown. Even those who are prepared may get afraid when death hovers near.

Generally, what is the patient’s condition before death? What’s the most common wish people have before dying?

Just before death, a majority of people suffer from slight loss of memory, and later lose consciousness. Hallucinations can happen, but we give medicines to reduce it. People have varied wishes. Some would want to visit their primary school; some to die at home, as they feel connected to their own bed or a tree seen outside the window; some have a connection with God… Don’t some people go to Varanasi to die? Religions like Islam prohibit giving medicine to induce sleep during the dying hours, as they believe you must be conscious, while you meet the Maker.

Do people express regret?

Yes. Some people need to share something that is searing within them, which even their spouse or children don’t know. Some regrets spill out of guilt. There is no point in consoling them. We just need to hold their hands and sit with them. For some, legacy is important. A woman’s daughter was about to give birth in a few weeks. She just wanted to live till her grandchild was born. We recorded a series of voice messages to the unborn child so that the child could someday understand how much the grandmother loved him/her. Some wishes can be fulfilled. If not, just listen to those regrets and let them know we are around to listen.