Hundreds add might to Nilambur MLA Anvar’s public meeting

MALAPPURAM: The public meeting organised by MLA P V Anvar at Chandakunnu near Nilambur on Sunday turned out to be a demonstration of his strength. Hundreds of people, including supporters of the CPM and the Congress, from different parts of the district attended the explanatory meeting.

People began arriving at the venue near the Chandakunnu private bus stand at least three hours before the event. Anvar made a dramatic entry around 7 pm, and the crowd greeted him with slogans of support.

Those present agreed broadly that the concerns raised by the MLA should have been taken into account by both the state government and the CPM.

The overriding sentiment was that though the party expelled Anvar, the issues he highlighted regarding certain police officers and party leaders persist.

Neither the state government nor the CPM has provided satisfactory answers to Anvar’s questions, and a thorough probe is needed into the allegations against police officers and CPM leaders, some of them said.

Shafeek, a resident of Wandoor, said, “I came here to hear what Anvar wanted to convey. I too have reservations about the CPM state leadership’s position. I believe some of the issues raised by Anvar are valid, and a detailed investigation should be carried out.”

Considering the large turnout, Nilambur resident Najeeb said the state government should rectify its mistakes. “If the government and the party fail to address these mistakes, they will face significant setbacks in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Many at the meeting pledged their continued support to Anvar, acknowledging the development he had brought to Nilambur as their MLA. Some also argued that the government and the CPM have kept the public in the dark on several issues. They emphasised that the truth about the gold smuggling case and the illegal activities within the police department should be revealed.

During his public address, Anvar asked whether they would stand with him in his fight against the nexus among leaders of all political parties in the state. The crowd’s “yes” indicated that Anvar’s first public meeting against the CPM and the state government was a resounding success.

Even after the meeting concluded, many expressed their willingness to remain and hear more from Anvar. Several remarked that Anvar had voiced what many people had long wanted to say publicly.