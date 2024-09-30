Kerala HC asks Govt Medical College to preserve mortal remains of CPM leader Lawrence

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Principal of Government Medical College, Kalamassery, to preserve the mortal remains of the late veteran CPM leader MM Lawrence until Thursday.

Justice VG Arun remarked, "This cannot continue like this. There are certain vitiating factors. What is recorded in the hearing by the authorised officer of the college is only one-sided. In this case, the principal can approach the court to seek permission to appoint a committee, but that has not been done."

The court also said that this matter requires to be dealt with in detail. The court directed the State government to consider whether an authority superior to the officer who passed the order to accept the mortal remains could be entrusted with the hearing of the matter.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Asha Lawrence, daughter of the late Lawrence challenging the decision of the advisory committee set up at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, to accept the mortal remains of her father and transfer to the Anatomy department to be embalmed and preserved till being taken up for teaching purpose. She also sought a directive to the principal of the medical college to hand over the body of her deceased father to enable her to bury the body at St Francis Xaviers Church, Kathrikadavu following Christian faith and rituals.