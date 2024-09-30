Two tested positive for amoebic infection in Kerala capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two additional cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis have been identified in Thiruvananthapuram district. One individual is from Thirumala, and the other is from Mulluvila.

Both patients are currently receiving treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

According to doctors, the condition of both patients is stable. The source of infection for these persons has not yet been determined, as neither of them has a history of entering a water body.

However, it has been reported that the patient from Mulluvila had received treatment for epilepsy at different hospitals.

Last week, a high school student from Navaikulam tested positive for amoebic meningoencephalitis.