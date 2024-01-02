Kerala: 13 cows of teenaged farmer die after eating toxic tapioca root skin

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: New Year’s Eve took a tragic turn for teenage brothers Mathew Benny and George Benny of Velliyamattom near Thodupuzha as 13 cows on their farm died on Sunday night.

Of the 22 cows on the farm, 13 collapsed and perished by 10 pm. The postmortem report revealed that the cows died as a result of consuming tapioca root skins.

According to the veterinary experts’ findings, the cause of death was peracute cyanide toxicity caused due to the consumption of toxic tapioca hulls.

Immediate medical assistance was given to the remaining nine cows, who are now out of critical condition.

Earlier, TNIE had reported on Mathew, who took over the responsibility of the dairy farm at the age of 13 following the passing of his father, Benny, in 2020.

While studying in Class 8, Mathew began caring for 14 cows. In 2022, Mathew was honoured with the Best Child Dairy Farmer Award.

After the deaths of his cattle, Mathew became distressed and was hospitalised. His mother Shiny was hospitalised, too.

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani had consoled him over the phone, officials told PTI, adding that she is planning to visit his farm.

The losses incurred by Mathew are estimated to be around Rs 6 lakh, officials said. "Unfortunately, the family did not have insurance for the cows," an official told PTI.

The State Animal Husbandry Department and the minister have provided him with support under various schemes. "We will help him come back," an official told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

