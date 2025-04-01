Kerala HC refuses to ban 'Empuraan'; asks petitioner to show FIR that the movie incites violence

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to pass an interim order banning the screening of the Mohanlal starer film 'L2: Empuraan' in theatres.

The court issued a notice to the central and state governments and directed them to file statements, if any.

Justice CS Dias said that notice to the other respondents, including actor Mohanlal and director of the film Prithviraj Sukumaran are dispensed with.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by VV Vijeesh, District Committee member, BJP, Thrissur, seeking to immediately halt the further screening of the film in theatres in order to prevent further controversy and avert any potential communal unrest.

He also sought a directive to the state police chief to conduct a thorough inquiry into whether any conspiracy had been hatched by any person with the intent to incite communal riots through the film.

When the petition came up for hearing, the court asked the petitioner-- "Have you watched the movie Empuraan? Was it not certified by the censor board? The statute contemplates that before the release of the movie, it has to be certified by the Board. The film was certified by the Board and released. What is the point in raising objections now?"

The court asked the petitioner to show any FIR filed by the police for inciting violence based on the movie. "You (Petitioner) are precipitating it. You are unnecessarily giving publicity to such things. I am suspecting your bona fide. This is publicity oriented litigation, nothing else," said Justice CS Dias.

The state attorney advocate N. Manojkumar presented the decision in Sebin Thomas Vs. Union of India to argue that once certification has been issued by statutory authorities, there is a presumption that the movie is fit for certification. He also submitted that as of today, no crime has been registered by the state police. "In light of these submissions, the petitioner's plea for interim relief is declined. Post after holidays," held the court.