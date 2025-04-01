BJP Thrissur district committee moves Kerala HC seeking a ban on 'L2: Empuraan' film

KOCHI: The BJP Thrissur District Committee member on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in New Delhi to immediately ban the screening of the Malayalam film 'L2: Empuraan' in theatres to prevent further controversy and avert potential communal unrest.

Soon after the release of the film, it faced a backlash from a section of people over some scenes, including ones seen as referring to the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in the Gujarat state.

The petitioner, V.V. Vijeesh, stated that certain portions of the film unnecessarily reference the 2002 Godhra communal riots. Additionally, one scene contains unwarranted remarks about the Ministry of Defence while portraying central investigation agencies in a manner that undermines their credibility and integrity.