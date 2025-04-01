BJP Thrissur district committee moves Kerala HC seeking a ban on 'L2: Empuraan' film

KOCHI: The BJP Thrissur District Committee member on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in New Delhi to immediately ban the screening of the Malayalam film 'L2: Empuraan' in theatres to prevent further controversy and avert potential communal unrest.
Soon after the release of the film, it faced a backlash from a section of people over some scenes, including ones seen as referring to the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in the Gujarat state.
The petitioner, V.V. Vijeesh, stated that certain portions of the film unnecessarily reference the 2002 Godhra communal riots. Additionally, one scene contains unwarranted remarks about the Ministry of Defence while portraying central investigation agencies in a manner that undermines their credibility and integrity.
The petitioner submitted that, despite filing a representation before the central government requesting immediate action against the film, no action has been taken.
Since the film's release, multiple rumors and controversies have emerged, and its continued screening poses a potential risk of inciting communal violence and disturbing public order.
The petitioner also alleged that the film’s director, Prithviraj Sukumaran, consistently targets the NDA government with the intent of tarnishing its reputation through his films.
Furthermore, the petitioner claimed that Empuraan's producers, Antony Perumbavoor and Gokulam Gopalan, are already facing an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate for unauthorized foreign funding. He asserted that the film portrays the ED in a manner that undermines its credibility and integrity.