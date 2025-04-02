CPM report calls for rectification campaign against Parliamentarianism; attracting youth, urban population

MADURAI: Being highly self-critical of its lost mass base and its failure to enforce decisions made at previous conferences, the CPM review report, which is set to be presented at the party Congress, has outlined a detailed plan to reclaim its past glory.

In a significant departure from the past, the report proposes to evaluate the functioning of the Politburo members on an annual basis.

The party review further calls for a rectification campaign against the growing parliamentarianism within the party. A planned drive to increase youth membership and attract the urban population is deemed necessary. Political organizational steps should be taken in this regard.

“Party committees, from the Central Committee to lower levels, should coordinate, guide, and monitor all the forums and forces to undertake sustained struggles against the Hindutva communal ideology,” the report states.