IB officer’s death: Family alleges sexual assault

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer at Thiruvananthapuram Airport who had died by suicide, has raised allegations regarding her death. Her father told the media that his daughter was a victim of sexual assault by a colleague and that they had submitted related evidence to the Pettah police.

The family arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning and handed over hospital records as proof.

The father said that the police are examining these records and coordinating with various departments as part of the investigation.

Earlier, the family had accused her colleague, another IB officer, of being involved in her suicide.

“We came to Thiruvananthapuram to understand the progress of the investigation. The case is being handled sincerely under the leadership of the Pettah Circle Inspector. While we were initially dissatisfied with the probe, we are now satisfied with its progress,” he said.