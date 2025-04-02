IB officer’s death: Family alleges sexual assault

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer at Thiruvananthapuram Airport who had died by suicide, has raised allegations regarding her death. Her father told the media that his daughter was a victim of sexual assault by a colleague and that they had submitted related evidence to the Pettah police.
The family arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning and handed over hospital records as proof.
The father said that the police are examining these records and coordinating with various departments as part of the investigation.
Earlier, the family had accused her colleague, another IB officer, of being involved in her suicide.
“We came to Thiruvananthapuram to understand the progress of the investigation. The case is being handled sincerely under the leadership of the Pettah Circle Inspector. While we were initially dissatisfied with the probe, we are now satisfied with its progress,” he said.
He further alleged that her colleague had swindled around Rs 3.5 lakh from her. The police have issued a lookout notice to prevent him from fleeing the country.
The police suspect that her death was instigated by her colleague and they are gathering evidence to substantiate this claim.
The police are verifying the authenticity of the submitted documents, including phone records and materials found in her bag.
However, no case has been registered against her colleague yet.
Meanwhile, police teams conducted searches in Kochi and Malappuram to locate him, who has been absconding, but were unable to find him. The investigation has now been extended beyond the state.
Police are also investigating the IB officer and her collegues financial transactions. She was found dead on March 24 along the railway tracks between Pettah and Chakka.