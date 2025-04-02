Meeting between state, Union health minister paves way for fresh talks with ASHA workers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting between the state and Union health ministers, Veena George and J P Nadda, has paved the way for renewed talks with the protesting ASHA workers. While previous discussions had failed to reach a resolution, Veena — now backed by an assurance from Nadda to look into key issues including the Rs 637-crore central due that has restricted the state’s actions — hopes to reassure the ASHA workers protesting in Thiruvananthapuram.

She has already expressed her intention to meet with union leaders in the next “two or three days”. These developments come even as ASHA workers intensify their day-night hunger protest.

The minister’s plan to meet Nadda on March 20 had failed to materialise as she could not secure an appointment, leading to criticism from the UDF and the ASHA workers. This time, however, Veena was able to present the state’s concerns and demands during a meeting at the parliament complex in New Delhi.

During the meeting, she raised the demands of classifying ASHAs as workers under labour laws, increasing their incentives, and addressing the dues pending under the National Health Mission (NHM).

“The Union minister informed me that incentive hike is under the government’s consideration and agreed to work on clearing the state’s pending NHM dues for 2023-24,” Veena said.

‘Hope health minister will take a positive stand’

The Centre has withheld Rs 637 crore in NHM funds for Kerala because of a dispute over the co-branding of health centres. Though the state government had taken up the issue twice with the Centre, the issue has remained unresolved.

Veena also pushed for financial support for medical colleges in Kasaragod and Wayanad and urged central intervention in regulating the sale of medicines online.