ASHA workers' hunger strike enters second day, Minister Veena George defends Delhi trip

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy surrounding the failed attempt by Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda continued to stir debate even after her return to the state on Friday morning. Minister George blamed certain media outlets for spreading misinformation about the purpose of her visit to Delhi.

“I never disclosed my intentions about the Delhi trip to anyone. What I mentioned was that I would meet the Union Minister within a week. In Delhi, I told the media that if I couldn't secure an appointment that day, I would arrange a meeting on another suitable day,” said Veena George.

She further defended her actions, explaining, “There was nothing wrong with trying to meet the Union Minister during my trip, especially when ASHA workers are on strike.”

This comment was in response to allegations that she had gone to Delhi to meet representatives of the Cuban government.

Meanwhile, the hunger strike by the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association entered its second day, although they chose to stay out of the ongoing controversy.

“The minister knows best about arranging meetings with the Union Minister. Let there be discussions. Our focus is on finding a solution to our demands. We have made basic requests that the state government can easily implement,” said MA Bindu, General Secretary of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association.