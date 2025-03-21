ASHA workers' hunger strike enters second day, Minister Veena George defends Delhi trip

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy surrounding the failed attempt by Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda continued to stir debate even after her return to the state on Friday morning. Minister George blamed certain media outlets for spreading misinformation about the purpose of her visit to Delhi.
“I never disclosed my intentions about the Delhi trip to anyone. What I mentioned was that I would meet the Union Minister within a week. In Delhi, I told the media that if I couldn't secure an appointment that day, I would arrange a meeting on another suitable day,” said Veena George.
She further defended her actions, explaining, “There was nothing wrong with trying to meet the Union Minister during my trip, especially when ASHA workers are on strike.”
This comment was in response to allegations that she had gone to Delhi to meet representatives of the Cuban government.
Meanwhile, the hunger strike by the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association entered its second day, although they chose to stay out of the ongoing controversy.
“The minister knows best about arranging meetings with the Union Minister. Let there be discussions. Our focus is on finding a solution to our demands. We have made basic requests that the state government can easily implement,” said MA Bindu, General Secretary of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association.
The CITU, which has been critical of the ASHA workers protest, also launched a protest against the Central Government, demanding that ASHA workers be recognized as regular employees, with their honorarium raised to Rs 26,000. They marched towards the Post Master General’s office in Thiruvananthapuram in support of this cause.
Opposition UDF MLAs criticized Health Minister Veena George for allegedly misleading the ASHA workers ahead of their hunger strike by promising a meeting with the Union Minister. Despite her efforts to arrange a meeting through her office and the Resident Commissioner in Delhi, she was unable to meet Nadda.
On Wednesday, the Health Minister held an unsuccessful meeting with the ASHA workers. Although the government acknowledged the validity of their demands, no progress was made on key issues such as raising the monthly honorarium to Rs 21,000 and providing retirement benefits of Rs 5 lakh. With no tangible outcome, the ASHA workers rejected the Health Minister’s appeal to end their strike.
The ASHA workers, who have been protesting in front of the Secretariat for the past 40 days, began a relay hunger strike on their 39th day of protest.