State will raise wages of ASHA workers if Centre chips in: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has told the LDF leadership that though the state government has financial constraints, it is ready to increase the honorarium for ASHA workers if the Union government increases the incentive.

He told the LDF meeting held at AKG Centre on Thursday that the programme is a Centre-state joint project and the state government has sent Health Minister Veena George to New Delhi for holding talks with Centre.

In the meeting, the CPI and RJD asked the chief minister to resolve ASHA workers issue through dialogue. The issue was first raised by Varghese George of RJD in the meeting which met to finalise the LDF government’s fourth-year celebrations.

Varghese reminded the LDF leadership that the front has progressed through protests for the rights of the people. “The government must initiate a dialogue with the ASHA workers and consider their demands,” he said.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam supported the demand of the RJD representative and also asked the CM to initiate steps for a dialogue with the ASHA workers.