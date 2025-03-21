UDF-LDF clash over anganwadi workers’ strike

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing agitation by a section of anganwadi workers demanding better pay had a domino effect in the assembly as well, as the ruling and opposition engaged in a heated exchange over the matter.

Moving the notice for adjournment motion, Muslim League MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram said the state government was forcefully trying to stop the protest without showing any leniency to the women agitators. He raised political tempers saying that if the LDF government had absolute power, it would have run tanks over the agitators as happened in Tiananmen Square in China. The treasury bench exploded in anger as Najeeb trained his guns on Health Minister Veena George, who was absent, and asked how many protests she had been part of.

Law Minister P Rajeeve questioned the rationale of making such personal remarks and responded that late PM Manmohan Singh never took part in any protests. Despite that he was respected by all. He said despite being a central-sponsored scheme, the state was paying 80% of anganwadi workers’ honorarium.

He said steps are being taken to disburse the honorarium, which is now coming in three phases, by fifth of every month. He added that the state provides Rs 12,500 for workers with 10 years of experience and Rs 13,000 for further experienced. Helpers receive Rs 8,500 for 10 years of service and those having more service get Rs 9,000, he maintained.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan in his walkout speech said the anganwadi workers and helpers were being paid meagre amount and they were forced to spend from that pittance to purchase necessary items and pay electricity bills.

He said by questioning the right of the workers to protest, the CPM has become a capitalist force rather than a party of workers. Satheesan also turned his ire towards the chair and accused Speaker A N Shamseer of doing little to protect the speech of UDF members.