CPM yet to decide on new Secretary

MADURAI: Halfway through the Party Congress, the top leadership has yet to reach a consensus on the most eagerly awaited decision regarding the party’s new General Secretary.
While MA Baby’s name has been circulating, leaders from northern India are hesitant about such a move. If the party’s approach to the Indian National Congress dominated discussions in previous national conferences, this time, all attention is focused on the new secretary.
BV Raghavulu, the senior-most Politburo (PB) member—following the exit of seven leaders due to the age criterion—is a major contender.
Meanwhile, Kisan leader Ashok Dhawale is favored by the Hindi belt. It’s worth noting that Raghavulu will present the organizational report on Friday and respond to any discussions on it afterward.
Normally, both reports are presented by the party secretary, but in the absence of a secretary, Prakash Karat will present the political review, while Raghavulu will present the organizational report.
There are also calls for Brinda Karat, as a well-known figure, to be given an exemption and made the new secretary. However, a senior Central Committee (CC) member clarified, “So far, no decision has been made to grant an exemption to anyone. Raghavulu and Baby are the seniormost in the PB and will naturally get priority. Since they are of the same age, other criteria like performance and the strength of the party in their regions will come into play. The party has not yet initiated discussions on this.”
Leaders from North India, however, argue that choosing Baby would give the impression that the entire party is concentrated in Kerala. Instead, they advocate for a leader with a national profile.
“These leaders are efficient and perform well in their respective roles, but the big question is: do the people know them? After someone like Yechury, shouldn’t we have a secretary with a similar national profile?” asks another veteran CC leader. They highlight that Dhawale has a national profile, especially after the Kisan Long March.
The stance of the Kerala CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will also be crucial. While most leaders from Kerala expect Baby to rise to the top, it is being pointed out that the General Secretary will be involved in discussions within the INDIA Bloc, led by the party's archrival, the Indian National Congress. If Baby is appointed to the top post, the Kerala unit may face challenges in explaining its position, especially as the BJP is attempting to encroach on its space.