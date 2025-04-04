CPM yet to decide on new Secretary

MADURAI: Halfway through the Party Congress, the top leadership has yet to reach a consensus on the most eagerly awaited decision regarding the party’s new General Secretary.

While MA Baby’s name has been circulating, leaders from northern India are hesitant about such a move. If the party’s approach to the Indian National Congress dominated discussions in previous national conferences, this time, all attention is focused on the new secretary.

BV Raghavulu, the senior-most Politburo (PB) member—following the exit of seven leaders due to the age criterion—is a major contender.

Meanwhile, Kisan leader Ashok Dhawale is favored by the Hindi belt. It’s worth noting that Raghavulu will present the organizational report on Friday and respond to any discussions on it afterward.

Normally, both reports are presented by the party secretary, but in the absence of a secretary, Prakash Karat will present the political review, while Raghavulu will present the organizational report.