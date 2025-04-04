CPM Party Congress passes resolution to defend Left government in Kerala

MADURAI: The ongoing CPM Party Congress on Friday made call to defend Kerala’s left government which has been fighting a fiscal blockade imposed by the BJP government at the Centre. The party meet on Friday adopted a resolution in this regard.

Moved by West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim and backed by Tripura secretary Jitendra Choudhury, the resolution pointed at the distinctive features of the LDF government including opposing the Hindutva ideology and providing an alternative to neo liberal policies. Union government has been conducting false, baseless and malicious propaganda against the state government, alleged the resolution.

The resolution said the BJP government at the Centre has virtually imposed a fiscal blockade against the state. It also alleged that the opposition Congress has also joined the destabilization attempt.

“The alternative development policies pursued by successive Left Governments in Kerala have focused on strategy of redistribution for inclusive growth. Land reforms have been implemented. Trade unions and minimum wage laws have ensured the highest wages. Government policies have ensured universal education, health care and social security. Absolute poverty will be eradicated in 2025-26. Kerala has ensured a decent and better life for its ordinary citizens.