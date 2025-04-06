Kerala Christian community ready to emerge as political force: Archbishop Pamplany

KOZHIKODE: “The Christian community will no longer remain a mere vote bank but is prepared to evolve into a political movement if necessary,” declared Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany of the Thalassery Archdiocese. He was addressing a protest rally and public meeting organised by the Catholic Congress of the Thamarassery Diocese, along with other diocesan organisations, to denounce what they described as ongoing government neglect and injustice.

Archbishop Pamplany accused successive governments of deliberately sidelining the Christian community. During the meeting, he put forward a list of 19 demands, including the release of the JB Koshy Commission report, which investigated the socio-economic backwardness of the community.

Dismissing concerns over the Church Bill, the Archbishop asserted that the Church’s institutions and infrastructure were the result of tireless effort and dedication, and warned against attempts to undermine them.“If the Church has any assets, it is because it has been built with sweat and sacrifice,” he said.