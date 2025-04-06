Kerala CM, opposition slam RSS mouthpiece’s article on Church

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the RSS mouthpiece ‘Organiser’ alleged that the Catholic Church was the largest landholder in the country and that a large portion of land belonging to it was obtained through questionable means, the ruling CPM and opposition UDF have come out against it.

In a statement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that from what has been written in the article it is to be understood that, after passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill,the Sangh parivar is aiming at the Church . “The unnecessary mention of the land holdings of the Church gives certain dangerous signals. Through the article the real intention of the RSS has come out. The majoritarian communalism which is put forward by the Sangh parivar is enmity towards other religions. The article must be read as part of a larger project to destroy the minority sections,” CM said.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran has alleged that after passing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill the BJP is planning to seize the properties of the Church. “BJP is setting the stage to persecute the Church after the Muslims. The article is full of sheer lies and communalism,” he said.

CWC member Ramesh Chennithala said that after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill the Sangh Parivar has set its eye on the properties of the Catholic Church.

“After Rahul Gandhi came out against the article, the ‘Organiser’ had withdrawn it from the website. However, their hidden project has come out clear, first it is Muslims then they will turn against the Christians. That is why the opposition opposed the bill unitedly,” he said.