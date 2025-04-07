Theorist and art buff, MA Baby paints a stable picture for CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An outstanding Marxist theorist and art connoisseur, Mariam Alexander Baby will lead the CPM for the next three years. After an eventful stint as a minister in the 2006-11 LDF government in Kerala, Baby, who turned 71 on Saturday, had been leading a “quiet life” as part of the party’s national leadership.

Baby was born on April 5, 1954, in Prakkulam, Kollam, to P M Alexander, a teacher, and Lilly Alexander.

He stepped into politics during his high school days, through the Kerala Students’ Federation (KSF), the forerunner to the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). At 18, he joined the CPM as ordinary member.

In 1975, he became state president of the KSF. Under his leadership, the organisation conducted several protests for students’ rights.

Two years later he was inducted into the CPM Kollam district committee. In 1984, he became a member of CPM state committee. In 1987 he took on the mantle of the national president of DYFI, CPM’s youth organisation. Baby became a central committee (CC) member in 1989. Since 2012 he has been a member of the party’s politburo.

As a minister, Baby handled the portfolios of education and cultural affairs. During his tenure, a chapter titled ‘Mathamillatha Jeevan’ (life without religion) in the social science textbook for seventh graders sparked a controversy.