Travancore Devaswom Board warns of strict action against Kollam temple committee for playing RSS song during concert

KOLLAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the majority of temples in the Travancore region of Kerala, warned on Monday that it will take stringent action against temple advisory committees that act in ways likely to "trigger religious enmity in society".

TDB President P S Prashant toughened his stance on the functioning of temple advisory committees amid reports of the alleged rendition of the RSS "gana geetham" (prayer song) during a musical concert at a temple in Kottukkal in Kollam district, in the early hours of Sunday.

Members of a professional music troupe reportedly performed the song during a 'gana mela' (musical concert) held at the TDB-managed temple, located within the Kadakkal police station limits.

There were also allegations that RSS flags had been erected on the temple premises in connection with the festival, according to the police.

"There will definitely be action against the temple's advisory committee. Several circulars in this regard have already been sent to temple management from the Board," Prashant told a TV channel.

However, certain advisory panels continue to ignore such circulars and operate based on political interests, paving the way for "communal discord" in society, he alleged.