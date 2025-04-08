Venjaramoodu murder: Financial strain was on me, not Afan, says mother

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shemi, the mother of Afan, the prime accused in the Venjaramoodu multiple murder case, has said that the financial liability which allegedly pushed her son to the edge was not in his name.

Speaking to media on Monday from Snehasparsham, the old-age home in Venjaramoodu where she currently resides, Shemi said the family had been going through a severe financial crisis. Total liabilities amounted to around Rs 25 lakh. The debt had accumulated from bank loans and money borrowed at high interest.

“Afan had borrowed money through various loan apps, though I don’t know which ones. He would often ask me for money and I gave him whatever I could. We even used the money my husband used to send from abroad,” said Shemi.

Shemi, who survived the murder attempt, said she barely remembers anything from the day. “I only remember sending my son off to school in the morning. The next thing I recall is the police arriving and opening the window in the evening,” said Shemi.

According to her, Afan had never shown any suicidal tendencies or violent behaviour before. However, he had ongoing issues with his uncle Latheef who advised to sell the house to clear some debts.