‘Puncturing’ medical system in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: On a Tuesday morning in a rented home in Chattiparamba, Asma gave birth to her fifth child — a baby boy. Hours later, the 35-year-old mother was no more; no doctor, no nurse, no ambulance, not even a hospital bed to help revive her. She left behind a family and an unverified certificate in acupuncture, believed by many to be a licence to deliver life. (Her husband Sirajuddin possesses the same certificate, sources said.) But for Asma, and many others, it has proved a certificate of risk — and death.

As cases of home births spike across Kerala — especially in Malappuram, which topped the state in 2023-24 with 250 reported home deliveries — experts are sounding the alarm over a troubling trend: The increasing use of short-term acupuncture training as justification for performing unsupervised births.

These so-called practitioners claim legitimacy through certificates obtained after completing three- or six-month courses in acupuncture — often from unrecognised institutions. But medical professionals and legal experts argue these credentials are neither recognised nor suitable for life-threatening medical scenarios like childbirth.

“There is no scientific basis for using acupuncture during labour,” says Dr Abdul Gafoor, head of the Institute of Traditional Chinese Acupuncture - Moxibustion and Research Centre, Kozhikode, and state president of the Acupuncture Science Association. “Acupuncture, as per the World Health Organization, is the second most developed system of traditional medicine globally. But it is never to be used in emergencies — especially during labour or childbirth.”

He warns that in Kerala, an illegal version of acupuncture called “no-touch therapy” has gained traction. “They don’t believe in diseases, so they don’t believe in medicine, blood tests, or surgeries. And that’s dangerous,” he adds.