Muslim groups urge Kerala government to follow TN, West Bengal in rejecting Waqf Amendment Act

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Muslim organisations in Kerala have called on the state's Left government and opposition parties to pass a joint resolution saying the controversial Waqf Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state.

They wanted the state to take a cue from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that she would not implement the act in her state, Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution demanding the Centre to roll back the Waqf amendment bill even before it was passed by the parliament.

DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf Amendment Act.

"Stalin has already made an announcement, and their assembly has passed a resolution against the implementation of the Wakf Amendment Act. We demand that the Kerala government should also pass such a resolution," Thodiyur Muhammed Kunji Moulavi, General Secretary of the South Kerala Jamiatul Ulama, told PTI on Thursday.

Several other Muslim organisations, which jointly organised a march to the Raj Bhavan in Kerala on Thursday in protest against the recently passed legislation, have raised the same demand.