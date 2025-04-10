Teacher’s legal fight ‘fuels’ consumer panel ruling on access to public loo in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: What can a woman do if someone denies her access to a public toilet? Such a situation led C L Jayakumari, a school teacher from Pathanamthitta, to initiate a legal fight that lasted nearly a year, resulting in a significant verdict by the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

In a landmark verdict, the commission imposed a fine of Rs 1.65 lakh, including court expenses of Rs 15,000, on a petrol pump owner.

Jayakumari’s ordeal began last May when she stopped at a petrol pump in Payyoli, Kozhikode, to refuel. As her car was being filled up, she requested access to the restroom, only to find it locked. Initially, she was told that the toilet isn’t functional. Later, employees admitted that the manager had locked up the toilet and that they didn’t have the keys. Some male staffer even responded rudely to her repeated requests.

“I was exhausted and struggling to even walk. Apart from not helping a woman in an emergency, the staff behaved arrogantly. It was humiliating. At least they could have directed me to the nearest available facility,” she said.

Emotionally and physically drained, Jayakumari decided to approach police. Officers from the local Payyoli station responded on receiving her call, intervened in the issue, and forced the pump staff to open the restroom.

Refusing to let the issue rest, Jayakumari decided to take the matter to the consumer court.

10-month-long fight

The Pathanamthitta Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, comprising president George Baby and member Nishad Thankappan, heard her case and initiated a probe, issuing a notice to the pump owner.