Waqf Amendment Act won’t help resolve Munambam issue, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the new Waqf Amendment Act brought in by the Centre will not resolve the Munambam land issue. Coming down heavily on the BJP, he said: “What is seen is an episode from the romantic drama staged by the BJP. The BJP is trying to communally exploit the Munambam issue. The residents of Munambam have also realised this.”

The claims put forward by certain sections that the Act would help resolve the Munambam issue are not factual, he said. “The issue at Munambam is righteous and at the same time complex. The government is committed to resolving the issue. The formation of the Munambam Commission was based on that. Though the High Court single bench had stayed the functioning of the commission, the division bench has vacated the stay and the commission can continue with its work. And that will also lead to finding a solution to the issue."

"However, the Union minister who presented the Waqf Amendment Act in Parliament had stated that the Bill had no retrospective effect. Hence, the Munambam issue will not be resolved by the amended Act. People who argue for the Bill did not explain the clause which will resolve the issue at Munambam,” he said.

CM also said that the attack on Christians in Jabalpur and the article published in RSS mouthpiece Organiser make clear that the next aim of the Sangh Parivar would be Christians.