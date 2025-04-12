Floating bridge at Papanasam beach collapses ahead of safety inspection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial floating bridge at Varkala, which was shut down in March last year following an accident that injured around 15 people, including children, collapsed yet again in the rough waves on Friday at Papanasam beach in Thiruvananthapuram.

On Friday morning, the floating bridge, which was being readied for safety inspections by a panel of experts, was destroyed by violent waves raising serious safety concerns and feasibility of the location. There has been widespread opposition against installation of the floating bridge in the exact same location where the previous accident happened.

With Varkala beach becoming non-feasible for the operations of the floating bridge, the tourism department is planning to shift it to Kovalam. Varkala MLA V Joy told TNIE that a decision on whether to operate the floating bridge or not will be taken after receiving the safety assessment report from NIT, Calicut.