IN PICS: The Vishu festive spirit of Kochi

As the Malayali New Year inches near, the celebratory spirit is becoming ever more radiant. Especially so given that the festival hallmark is indeed the konna poovu (cassia fistula or golden showers), which, with its electric yellow shade, brightens both the physical and the ethereal space.

In keeping with the divinity of the occasion, plans too are afoot — at homes, workplaces and institutions — to usher in a new year that is as radiant as it is hopeful. Nothing does it best than the kani — i.e. the first sight of the morning.

An assortment of accessories — both at home and work are laid out to receive the divine grace, along with, of course, fruits and vegetables, and valuables. An idol of Krishna takes centre stage among them.

The first sight of the day is indeed auspicious. For the young ones, this occasion is especially thrilling as it is when they would get kaineettam (pocket money) from the elders, and for the onlookers, a trip down memory lane.

In the lead up to the day, markets are abuzz, too, as people make last-minute purchases and iron out plans for the long weekend. One trip here and is abundantly clear just how special Vishnu is for the masses as konna poovu is nearly out of stock. To make do, several traders have, as in years prior, laid out plastic variants as well. Not just of the flower, but also of kani accessories.