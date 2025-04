KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud, has found that the CPM amassed undisclosed wealth to the tune of Rs 100 crore over the past 10 years in Thrissur district.

Multiple bank accounts were opened for collecting funds and later closed to evade tracking by investigating agencies and the Election Commission, the ED said in a report filed before the High Court in response to a petition seeking CBI probe into the Karuvannur scam.

The source of the deposits were party levies, election fund, commission from beneficiaries of illegal loans from Karuvannur Bank, and contributions by nominated members, who in turn collect commission from borrowers, the report said.

Meanwhile, the High Court on Friday directed the crime branch to start a probe against all persons, including CPM leaders, whose names appear in the Enforcement Case Information Report in connection with the Karuvannur scam.

According to the ED report in High Court, the funds collected were partly utilised for local expenses, party meetings, acquisition of land and buildings for the party, and election-related expenses.

These bank accounts, deposits, and assets—including local party offices—were not declared in the audited financial statements of the CPM at the district, state, or national levels, the ED said.

This also constitutes a violation of the Election Commission’s guidelines on mandatory declaration of accounts by political parties, the report stated. Upon examining the balance sheets of the Thrissur district committee of the CPM as of March 31, 2023, it was found that 25 bank accounts belonging to 17 area committees of the CPM were not disclosed. These accounts held Rs 1.73 crore and fixed deposits amounting to Rs 63.98 lakh.

“Further, the actual amount of deposits in these undisclosed accounts over the past 10 years is projected to exceed Rs 100 crore, as the figures mentioned reflect only the closing balances as of November 30, 2023,” said the report of the Enforcement Directorate, Kochi Zone, filed on April 11.