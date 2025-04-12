Kerala

Karuvannur bank scam: Kerala HC directs crime branch to not 'shield politicians'

The investigation officers who were present in the court submitted that the investigation would be completed and the chargesheets filed within three months.
KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday directed the crime branch to start a probe against all persons, including CPM leaders, whose names appear in the Enforcement Case Information Report, in connection with the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud.  

“Don’t shield politicians,” said Justice D K Singh, warning that if the investigating officer is not probing the case properly, the court will take action against him for dereliction of duty. If any political leader puts pressure, record the call and bring it to court, the single judge told the investigating officer.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by M V Suresh, a former employee of the bank, seeking a CBI probe into the cases. The investigating officers were also present in the court. The investigation officers who were present in the court submitted that the investigation would be completed and the chargesheets filed within three months.

Karuvannur bank scam: CPM amassed Rs 100 crore undisclosed wealth, alleges ED
