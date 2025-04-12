Kerala governor opens pandora's box on Supreme Court ruling against Governor's power

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a sharp response to the recent Supreme Court verdict against Tamil Nadu Governor, Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar said if Constitutional amendments are brought in by the Apex Court, then what are Parliament and legislatures for.

Terming the SC verdict a judicial overreaction, he said the SC should have referred the matter to a larger bench.

Arlekar made the remarks in an interview with a national daily.

The remarks have also come as a setback for the LDF government’s aspirations of a smooth sail after the two-member Supreme Court verdict against the Tamil Nadu Governor for withholding 10 bills.

"If Constitutional amendment is done by the SC, then why legislature and Parliament are needed," he asked. “If everything is decided by the honourable courts, then Parliament’s need is over. This is as an overreach by the judiciary, The SC should have referred the case to a larger bench,” he felt.