Actor Sheela’s painting show a ‘blockbuster’

KOZHIKODE: Actor Sheela, who has made an indelible mark in the Malayalam film industry with her acting skills, is now showcasing her painting skills. An exhibition at the Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery, Kozhikode, which will be on till April 17, displays her painting skills that are older than decades of the octogenarian’s acting experience.

With a total of 139 paintings, the exhibition is also meant for a good cause: The money collected from selling the paintings will be handed over to cancer patients.

Sheela’s paintings are a testament to her long stint with the film industry — from her journeys to different shooting locations and the flora and fauna of places she visited to the lives of village women — primarily in bright acrylic colours.

“Some of her interesting works include those of popular characters she portrayed such as ‘Kochu Thresia’ from Manassinakkare,” said Asif Ali Komu, Komusons Art Gallery.