K M Abraham to appeal against Kerala HC order for CBI probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the High Court directing a CBI probe against him, Chief Minister’s chief principal secretary K M Abraham is likely to go for appeal against the order. The HC ordered the CBI probe in the disproportionate assets case against Abraham filed by activist Jomon Puthenpurackal.

According to Abraham, the allegations levelled by Jomon is due to an action taken against the misuse of PWD Rest House by Jomon. Abraham was serving as Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) then. It is learnt that the government will back Abraham on the issue. Abraham will file an appeal petition citing that his version was not properly heard in the case.

Meanwhile, Abraham said a decision on his continuation in official positions is to be taken by the CM. Abraham is also serving as the chief executive officer of KIIFB.

The senior bureaucrat was responding to speculations of his resignation in the wake of the High Court order for a CBI probe against him. In his Vishu message to the employees of KIIFB, he said the decision about his continuance is “entirely in the hands of the CM.”