Kerala's deepening drug crisis

Highest conviction rate

At the same time, conviction is drug offences is much higher in Kerala than in other states, IG Syamsundar says. “Proving the effectiveness of the coordinated efforts between Kerala police and the excise department, conviction rate of NDPS cases in Kerala is high when it comes to commercial quantity drug cases.”

Excise Minister M B Rajesh echoed similar sentiments in the Kerala Assembly. According to him, the state had a 98.34% conviction rate in 2023 and a 96.5% conviction rate in 2024, well above the national average of 75%.

Despite the high conviction rate, certain loopholes and grey areas exist in the Act, which is often exploited by traffickers and users.

A top police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, says, “One of the main reasons for the rise in repeat offenders is the lack of enhanced penalties. In many cases, individuals get caught with intermediate quantities and even those with prior convictions receive similar punishments. There is a pressing need to strengthen the law by increasing the minimum imprisonment for such offences to at least three to five years.”

He adds that only stricter punishments and robust enforcement can instil real fear in those inclined towards drug abuse or trafficking.

Is the punishment adequate?

This sharp rise in drug abuse and trafficking, particularly involving minors and repeat offenders, raises a critical question: Are the current punishments and fines under the NDPS Act sufficient to deter individuals from engaging in drug-related activities?

“One of the key setbacks is the lack of dedicated and special courts to handle NDPS cases,” says V Ashish, superintendent in charge of Ernakulam district jail.

“Due to this, trials are delayed and accused individuals are held in custody for extended periods. However, as per the law, an individual cannot be imprisoned indefinitely without trial or sentencing, which results in bail being granted,” he adds.

According to him, nearly all jails in Kerala are overcrowded, and a significant portion of the inmates are those charged under the NDPS Act. “Among them, those involved in cases of small or intermediate quantities of narcotics often secure bail and are released.”

Under the NDPS Act, Adv Sekhar adds, the chargesheet must be filed within 180 days. If the law-enforcing bodies fail to do so, the accused walks out of jail. “In around 99 per cent of cases, the chargesheet is submitted within 90 days, but exceptions do occur,” he adds.

He also points out that detaining an accused for more than 10 months without trial or conviction is considered a violation of the law. “Because bail is the rule and jail is an exception. However, repeated offenders do not usually benefit from this leniency,” he adds.

While Kerala boasts of such high conviction rates, drug abuse in society seems to be only increasing. “Most young people don’t seem to fear the consequences, and many of them believe these charges aren’t serious,” says M V Nishad, Kerala Police Officers Association (KPOA) Ernakulam district secretary.

“For example, if someone is caught with a small quantity of narcotics, they often get released on station bail. When others see this, they get the impression that drug cases aren’t a big deal,” Nishad explains.

He adds that there is a growing reluctance among the public to report the details of drug abusers in their neighbourhoods. “There’s fear that revealing such information might endanger their life if their identities are leaked. This needs to change. Every individual in the community should stand with law enforcement and excise officials in combating the drug menace,” he says.

For that, he says, there should be more community-based movements. “From Kudumbashree units to every individual at the ward level, everyone must be actively involved in raising awareness and participating in efforts to curb drug abuse, without fear,” he says.