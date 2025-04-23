Kalady Sanskrit University staff's journey from fitness to arangettam

A desire to keep their bodies fit and flexible as old age beckoned saw Betty Varghese, Sunitha Rani, Manju, and Sheeja George — four non-teaching staff of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) at Kalady — practice Bharatanatyam.

An arangettam (debut) performance soon followed on the university campus, further cementing their journey as classical dancers.

“None of us has a classical dance background,” Betty, a 53-year-old engineer with the university, reflects.

However, she wanted to take up an exercise regime to ensure she remained agile and flexible, in addition to, of course, losing weight.

“When I shared my thoughts with Sushma, a final year Mohiniyattam student, she suggested dancing as a remedy. Well, that was the start,” Betty says.