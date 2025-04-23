Kalady Sanskrit University staff's journey from fitness to arangettam

A desire to keep their bodies fit and flexible as old age beckoned saw Betty Varghese, Sunitha Rani, Manju, and Sheeja George — four non-teaching staff of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) at Kalady — practice Bharatanatyam.
An arangettam (debut) performance soon followed on the university campus, further cementing their journey as classical dancers.
“None of us has a classical dance background,” Betty, a 53-year-old engineer with the university, reflects.
However, she wanted to take up an exercise regime to ensure she remained agile and flexible, in addition to, of course, losing weight.
“When I shared my thoughts with Sushma, a final year Mohiniyattam student, she suggested dancing as a remedy. Well, that was the start,” Betty says.
As for Sheeja George, an assistant with the painting department of the university, never in her wildest dreams had she thought she’d learn classical dance or perform on stage. “For me, the buck stopped with Zumba,” Sheeja says.
But what got her learning Bharatanatyam?
“Everything for me and the other three began when we started practising the steps for Thiruvathira, which was to be performed for the university’s Onam celebrations. Since we didn’t have a dance background, we found it difficult to pick up the steps,” Sheeja adds.
So, when they discussed it with their colleagues, one of them suggested seeking help from the students of the Dance Department.
“That’s how we got in contact with the Mohiniyattom student Sushama,” says Sheeja.
The three began taking dance tuitions from Sushama after working hours from 5pm to 6pm. Betty also joined in and the quorum was complete.
“The initial days were tough for us,” says Betty. With no exercise, their bodies were rigid and Bharatanatyam not only requires flexibility but also stamina by the truck-load.
“It was tough doing the ‘Araimandi’. So you can imagine how tough it would have been for us to do the muzhumandi. But after a year and a half of practice and performances, I can do Araimandi easily,” Betty adds. She was also able to reduce her weight.
“Besides the weight loss and flexibility that we have achieved, the most important gift that dance has given is mental happiness. Dance is a true stress-buster,” agree Betty and Sheeja.
But why Bharatanatayam? “The dance, unlike Mohiniyattam, has vigorous movements and steps. Since our main agenda was exercise we opted to go with this dance form. Now, we will be continuing our dance classes and would love to perform on stage if chances present themselves,” says Sreeja, who is 52.
Betty and others point out that they have gained the confidence to perform on stage.
The Bharatanatyam Arangettam, something that has never happened in a university until now, has got other staff in the university keen to join the dance classes as well.