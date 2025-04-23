Kottayam twin murder: Police team arrests prime accused

KOTTAYAM: In a major breakthrough, the police tracked down the prime suspect in the brutal murders of 70-year-old businessman Vijayakumar and his wife Meera in Thiruvathukkal, Kottayam, using the digital footprint left behind on the victim’s mobile phone.

The arrested individual is Amit Urang, a migrant labourer and former employee of Vijayakumar. A native of Assam, Amit was taken into custody by a team led by District Police Chief Shahul Hameed. According to officials, Amit fled the scene shortly after committing the murder, carrying Vijayakumar’s mobile phone with him.

The police were able to trace Amit’s movements using his digital activity on the phone. “The suspect’s use of Google services and Gmail on Vijayakumar’s phone played a critical role in tracing his location,” said an official. “We were able to follow his digital trail and stay right behind him as he tried to vanish.”