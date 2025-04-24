BJP, Congress fight over Chettur Sankaran Nair’s legacy

PALAKKAD: The legacy of Chettur Sankaran Nair -— the first Malayali president of the Indian National Congress and a fearless voice against British colonial excesses — has re-emerged as the central figure in a political tug-of-war in Palakkad.

With his death anniversary falling on Thursday, April 24, the district leaderships of both Congress and BJP have scheduled separate commemoration events at different times on the same day. The programmes will be held at Nair’s Smrithi Mandapam, located near his ancestral home in Mankara, underscoring the growing political interest in his legacy.

While Palakkad Congress leaders assert that Nair’s pivotal role in the freedom struggle and his leadership of the Congress in 1897 are integral parts of their party’s heritage, the BJP is making a strong bid to reposition him as a nationalist icon who prioritised Indian interests over colonial appeasement — values they claim align with their own ideology.

“Like every year, we will pay tribute at his Smrithi Mandapam at 8.30am on Wednesday,” Congress district president A Thankappan told TNIE. “It will be followed by a public function at a hall near our party office in Mankara at 9.30am, which will be addressed by V K Sreekandan, MP, and other leaders.”

At the same time, the BJP will pay tribute at the Smrithi Mandapam at 7.30am, followed by a public function at the Vella Road Junction in Mankara. Senior party leader P K Krishnadas is set to lead the event. BJP senior leaders claim that this renewed attention is part of the party’s effort to highlight historical nationalists who resonate with the values of cultural and civilisational pride.

“This is not the first time we are paying tribute to Chettur. Since 2021, many BJP leaders, including former party state president K Surendran, have paid tributes to the legendary personality at his Smrithi Mandapam on various occasions. We have also requested the Union government to build a proper memorial,” said BJP Palakkad (east) district president Prasanth Sivan.