BJP, Congress fight over Chettur Sankaran Nair’s legacy

PALAKKAD: The legacy of Chettur Sankaran Nair -— the first Malayali president of the Indian National Congress and a fearless voice against British colonial excesses — has re-emerged as the central figure in a political tug-of-war in Palakkad.
With his death anniversary falling on Thursday, April 24, the district leaderships of both Congress and BJP have scheduled separate commemoration events at different times on the same day. The programmes will be held at Nair’s Smrithi Mandapam, located near his ancestral home in Mankara, underscoring the growing political interest in his legacy.
While Palakkad Congress leaders assert that Nair’s pivotal role in the freedom struggle and his leadership of the Congress in 1897 are integral parts of their party’s heritage, the BJP is making a strong bid to reposition him as a nationalist icon who prioritised Indian interests over colonial appeasement — values they claim align with their own ideology.
“Like every year, we will pay tribute at his Smrithi Mandapam at 8.30am on Wednesday,” Congress district president A Thankappan told TNIE. “It will be followed by a public function at a hall near our party office in Mankara at 9.30am, which will be addressed by V K Sreekandan, MP, and other leaders.”
At the same time, the BJP will pay tribute at the Smrithi Mandapam at 7.30am, followed by a public function at the Vella Road Junction in Mankara. Senior party leader P K Krishnadas is set to lead the event. BJP senior leaders claim that this renewed attention is part of the party’s effort to highlight historical nationalists who resonate with the values of cultural and civilisational pride.
“This is not the first time we are paying tribute to Chettur. Since 2021, many BJP leaders, including former party state president K Surendran, have paid tributes to the legendary personality at his Smrithi Mandapam on various occasions. We have also requested the Union government to build a proper memorial,” said BJP Palakkad (east) district president Prasanth Sivan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent reference to Chettur Sankaran Nair during a public address in Yamunanagar, Haryana, has sparked fresh interest in the long-overlooked leader, prompting BJP leaders to visit the Smrithi Mandapam and Nair’s relatives. Union Minister Suresh Gopi also visited his descendants.
Meanwhile, the Congress district president said that one can only laugh at BJP’s sudden love towards the legend.
“Chettur Sankaran Nair was a fierce critic of imperialism and a proud Congress leader. BJP’s sudden interest in him is an opportunistic move by those who have never recognised the spirit of India’s freedom movement,” Thankappan said.
Congress to hold events at various places
The Congress is organising various commemorative events in connection with the death anniversary of Chettur Sankaran Nair, KPCC general secretary M Liju said in a statement. KPCC president and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran will inaugurate the memorial event at the Kannur DCC office at 10am on Thursday. At the KPCC headquarters, floral tributes will be offered at 10.30am, followed by a memorial meeting. Senior leader K Muraleedharan will inaugurate the meeting.
T K A Nair, former principal secretary and advisor to the prime minister and chairman of the Chettur Sankaran Nair Foundation, will deliver the keynote address. KPCC working president T N Prathapan, vice-presidents V P Sajeendran and N Sakthan, general secretaries G S Babu and G Subodhan, Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Palode Ravi, and Chettur Sankaran Nair Foundation secretary Rajasekharan Nair will also participate in the events at the KPCC headquarters.