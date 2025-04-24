From rural roots, giving politics young shoots

PALAKKAD: In the quiet, story-laden Kumbidi village, in Palakkad district, which once nurtured the legendary author M T Vasudevan Nair, a young leader is reshaping the governance and public service landscape. Sneha P, who in 2022, at the age of 22, became the youngest block panchayat member in the state, is more than just a public servant — she is a symbol of generational change, proving that leadership is not bound by age but by vision and action.

At an age when most are still mapping out their future, Sneha has already walked the corridors of governance representing her ward in Thrithala panchayat, and emerged as a symbol of new-age leadership. “I represent a rural area, where people look forward to governing bodies for basic necessities — secure homes, decent roads, accessible healthcare and job opportunities. In the two years as a people’s representative, I realised leadership isn’t about grandeur; it’s about listening, understanding, and standing up for those without a voice,” Sneha, who is currently pursuing her BEd degree in social sciences from Thiruvananthapuram, tells TNIE.

Her first taste of public work was when she stepped into student politics while pursuing her bachelor’s degree at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur. She contested and won the college election — an experience that laid the foundation of her larger political journey.

Then, while carrying out her studies at the Karyavattom campus, fate knocked at her door once again. A call from her party, the CPM, changed everything — an invitation to contest in a block panchayat by-election. “The weight of expectation was heavy. As a student, her dreams revolved around education, not electoral battles. Could she balance both? Would people trust someone so young? I was clueless,” Sneha recollects.

The campaign was relentless — early mornings, late nights, countless meetings, and a whole community watching with curiosity. Her youth became a talking point. “Some dismissed me as a child. They ridiculed me as an inexperienced kitten playing the game that grownups play,” Sneha said.

But the ballot box had the final say. The people’s verdict was clear: she wasn’t just a contestant; she was their choice. The Left retained the seat with a record margin, and Sneha became the face of a new political dawn.