One more actress accuses Shine Tom Chacko of inappropriate behaviour on film set

KOCHI: In fresh trouble for actor Shine Tom Chacko, one more female co-star on Thursday accused him of making remarks with "sexual connotations" and behaving inappropriately around her on the sets of their upcoming Malayalam movie 'Soothravakyam'.

Earlier, Chacko's co-star Vincy Aloshious had accused him of misbehaving with her on the film sets under the influence of drugs.

The actress, Aparna John, who is in Australia currently, told a TV channel that everything Aloshious said about Chacko's conduct, including him spitting out some white powder, was "100 per cent correct".

"White powder is all I can say as I cannot state with any authority as to what it was. It could have been glucose," she said.

At the same time, she alleged that Chacko behaved in "a very abnormal and erratic manner" on the sets.

"He displayed a high energy which we cannot match. He moved around constantly, was restless, said things which had no logical connections and if any woman was around, then his remarks were indecent."

"Like Aloshious said, his remarks had strong sexual connotations and were explicit. It was like verbal diarrhoea," she alleged.