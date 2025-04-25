Is the 'slim beauty' craze back in Kerala?

Are we returning to a world where ‘slim’ is yet again being seen as the ideal body image?

The concept of the ideal body has evolved over time, swinging from fuller, curvier figures to the slim-waist and flat-chested look, and even to the era of supermodels who championed size-zero and hourglass proportions as the pinnacle of beauty.

The crash-diet culture also equated thinness with health, success, and desirability, as well as the growing influence of social media, the pursuit of a slender physique has long been dominant.

News portals and social media, too, to fuel the slimming craze, with headlines and captions celebrating how ‘Actor A lost 20kg in 45 days’ or ‘Actor B shed 15kg in 3 weeks’.

While turning healthy is certainly a positive change, the mode of transformation has become a topic of discussion.

Recently, an 18-year-old Kannur woman, who was anorexic, died after taking up an extreme diet that she came across in an online weight-loss programme. She weighed just about 25kg.

In recent years, we have also witnessed a pushback, with movements like ‘body positivity’ advocating for more diverse representations of bodies. Yet, trends and fads continue to shape society’s quest for the ‘ideal’.

For instance, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons has reported a rising demand for the “ballet body”, a lean, elongated frame often associated with dancers. This trend has fuelled interest in procedures such as liposuction and breast enhancement.

Interestingly, while conversations around body positivity and the acceptance of diverse body shapes continue on one side, we see soaring popularity of weight-loss medications such as Ozempic. People, apparently, are going for rapid weight loss, without considering side-effects.

Manufactured by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, Ozempic was originally developed for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, while Wegovy was introduced in 2021 specifically for weight loss.

Studies have shown that these drugs may even have the potential to slow the biological ageing process, leading to their being hailed as a “fountain of youth”.

However, while this class of semaglutide medications is not available in India, they are widely sourced from the UAE and the US, particularly in Kerala.

“For Keralites, the more accessible option is the Middle East, and some even travel exclusively to these countries to procure the medication. If there’s a valid prescription, the drug can be legally brought back to Kerala,” says Dr Jayaprakash P, an endocrinologist.

Another medication, tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Mounjaro, has also gained traction in Kerala. “There’s been a noticeable increase in people who are medically overweight requesting these medications,” says Dr Jayaprakash.

“Apart from those who are clinically overweight, we get inquiries from people seeking fast weight loss, especially among men and women planning to get married. There seems to be a lot of emphasis on looking fit in wedding photoshoots.”

Dr Jayaprakash notes that most of these people are aware of the health risks involved, but choose to ignore them. “Side effects of such medication include reduced appetite, which can make users feel miserable. There can be nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea,” he adds.

“However, most patients are looking for short-term results — around three months — hoping to lose 5kg to 8kg. We don’t recommend these medications for people with normal weight.”