Is the 'slim beauty' craze back in Kerala?

Are we returning to a world where ‘slim’ is yet again being seen as the ideal body image?
The concept of the ideal body has evolved over time, swinging from fuller, curvier figures to the slim-waist and flat-chested look, and even to the era of supermodels who championed size-zero and hourglass proportions as the pinnacle of beauty.
The crash-diet culture also equated thinness with health, success, and desirability, as well as the growing influence of social media, the pursuit of a slender physique has long been dominant.
News portals and social media, too, to fuel the slimming craze, with headlines and captions celebrating how ‘Actor A lost 20kg in 45 days’ or ‘Actor B shed 15kg in 3 weeks’.
While turning healthy is certainly a positive change, the mode of transformation has become a topic of discussion.
Recently, an 18-year-old Kannur woman, who was anorexic, died after taking up an extreme diet that she came across in an online weight-loss programme. She weighed just about 25kg.
In recent years, we have also witnessed a pushback, with movements like ‘body positivity’ advocating for more diverse representations of bodies. Yet, trends and fads continue to shape society’s quest for the ‘ideal’.
For instance, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons has reported a rising demand for the “ballet body”, a lean, elongated frame often associated with dancers. This trend has fuelled interest in procedures such as liposuction and breast enhancement.
Interestingly, while conversations around body positivity and the acceptance of diverse body shapes continue on one side, we see soaring popularity of weight-loss medications such as Ozempic. People, apparently, are going for rapid weight loss, without considering side-effects.
Manufactured by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, Ozempic was originally developed for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, while Wegovy was introduced in 2021 specifically for weight loss.
Studies have shown that these drugs may even have the potential to slow the biological ageing process, leading to their being hailed as a “fountain of youth”.
However, while this class of semaglutide medications is not available in India, they are widely sourced from the UAE and the US, particularly in Kerala.
“For Keralites, the more accessible option is the Middle East, and some even travel exclusively to these countries to procure the medication. If there’s a valid prescription, the drug can be legally brought back to Kerala,” says Dr Jayaprakash P, an endocrinologist.
Another medication, tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Mounjaro, has also gained traction in Kerala. “There’s been a noticeable increase in people who are medically overweight requesting these medications,” says Dr Jayaprakash.
“Apart from those who are clinically overweight, we get inquiries from people seeking fast weight loss, especially among men and women planning to get married. There seems to be a lot of emphasis on looking fit in wedding photoshoots.”
Dr Jayaprakash notes that most of these people are aware of the health risks involved, but choose to ignore them. “Side effects of such medication include reduced appetite, which can make users feel miserable. There can be nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea,” he adds.
“However, most patients are looking for short-term results — around three months — hoping to lose 5kg to 8kg. We don’t recommend these medications for people with normal weight.”
Aesthetic surgeries
Experts note a growing demand for aesthetic surgeries as people seek quick fixes for ideal body goals — without the effort of diet or exercise.
“The numbers aren’t alarming yet, but there’s definitely an increase,” says cosmetic and plastic surgeon Dr Hari Menon.
“Social media, peer pressure, and dissatisfaction with how certain clothes fit are major drivers. Liposuction is often the first choice.”
Dr Hari notes that many try dieting and workouts first, but give up when stubborn fat, especially around the arms, tummy, and hips, doesn’t budge. “That’s when they turn to surgeries like liposuction, tummy tucks, and contour correction to get a slimmer, more defined look,” he says.
“Among men, the most common request is for male breast reduction, especially between ages 18 to 30. For fat reduction, it’s mostly people aged 25 to 45.”
Postpartum women are also a significant group seeking body transformation. “They link it to confidence and seek to look younger, especially those returning to work,” he says.
“We have seen women wanting to look like teenagers, often setting unrealistic goals. Earlier, these were mostly for those over 40, but now we see clients in their 20s and 30s, clearly driven by social pressure.”
Dr Hari adds that even women who fit within “conventional beauty standards” are nowadays seeking procedures.
“We do counsel them, but some go elsewhere regardless. I recall one slightly overweight woman I advised to lose weight naturally,” he says. “She chose bariatric surgery with another doctor. A year later, she was nearly anorexic.”
Fashion & inclusivity
The fashion industry once appeared to be moving in a progressive direction, celebrating body positivity and giving space to plus-size and models of colour on the runway. For many, it felt like a renaissance. But recent reports suggest that the momentum is reversing.
For instance, the latest Vogue Size Inclusivity Report, which reviewed catwalks across New York, London, Paris, and Milan, revealed that 95 per cent of models were UK size 6 or smaller. Just 0.8 per cent were plus-size (UK size 18 or above) — a figure nearly identical to the previous year.
Fashion consultant Ramesh Menon concurs. “There are no deep-rooted changes happening. What we are seeing is tokenism disguised as inclusivity — featuring plus-size or trans models just to get attention.” he says.
“Even when designers cast plus-size models, it’s just a strategy to tap into a new market segment. It doesn’t bring about real empowerment or awareness.”
Ramesh also points out a long-standing issue in Kerala’s fashion scene. “For years, local textile and jewellery brands predominantly featured non-Malayali women — tall, lean, and fair, this was the criteria,” he says.
“Though there’s been a shift, they still rarely cast anyone from the region. It’s about selling an aspirational ideal.”
Fashion choreographer Sunil Menon echoes similar views. “In international shows, designers still work around a prototype sample size — clothes designed to hang like they are on a hanger. Model selections are made accordingly,” he says.
“That’s why you see very young models on those ramps — because their bodies haven’t fully developed, and they fit the mould.”
Model and content creator Bhuvaneshwari Devi Poduval, popularly known as Biya, says Kerala’s fashion industry continues to have a “narrow mindset” when it comes to plus-size models.
“When I started out, I wasn’t labelled. But after gaining weight, I saw a shift — more rejections, fewer opportunities,” she says.
“I have walked in shows and done editorial shoots, but there is often hesitation to cast plus-size models. I was even a showstopper once, for a local brand. Smaller brands are more open to diversity, unlike top-tier ones. Agencies here don’t really cater to diverse body types.”
Artist and model Gopika Manjusha started her career in 2018 and was immediately labeled “chubby” for weighing 65kg. “I was only offered saree and lehenga shoots, those were considered ‘suitable’ for my body type,” she says.
“I had to undergo intense workouts and diets to be considered for other projects. It led to a point where I would stress over even minor bloating, afraid I would be labelled again and miss out on work.”
Gopika feels most designers and brands in Kerala still haven’t embraced inclusivity. “I once did a high-fashion shoot wearing an outfit that revealed my thighs. The backlash was immediate – comments told me to stick to traditional wear because of my thick thighs,” she says.
“Most brands still seek idealised figures, ignoring the beauty of diverse body types and skin tones. There’s too much pressure and little clarity — some think we’re not fair enough, others prefer dusky skin but not darker shades. And then there’s the chaos between being too chubby or too thin.”
The pursuit of thinness, especially among women is deeply rooted in societal pressures rather than personal choice, says Bushra Beegom R K, associate professor of sociology and director of Centre for Women’s Studies at Kerala University.
“Women are often pushed to conform to an external imagination rather than live according to their own desires,” she says “Even the natural changes of the body are deemed unattractive through this lens.”
Such an obsession, Bushra adds, risks eroding their autonomy, replacing self-determined identity with a “cultural artifact”.
“In such a system, the idea of women’s empowerment and bodily autonomy becomes hollow, reduced to a curated image,” she concludes.