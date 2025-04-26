Renowned historian Dr MGS Narayanan passes away at 93

KOZHIKODE: Eminent historian Dr. M.G.S. Narayanan passed away at his residence in Malaparamba, Kozhikode, on Friday. He was 93. A respected scholar and former chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), Dr. Narayanan was widely regarded for his significant contributions to the historical and cultural studies of Kerala.

A native of Ponnani, Dr Narayanan was known for his outspoken views and pathbreaking research. He had been suffering from age-related ailments. The funeral will be held at the Mavoor Road crematorium on Saturday at 4 pm.

Dr Narayanan’s authoritative research on the Chera dynasty culminated in his acclaimed book Perumals of Kerala, a landmark work in the state’s historiography. He also made notable discoveries, including stone and copper plate inscriptions, which opened new avenues in Kerala’s historical research. His scholarly papers earned international recognition, and he served as a visiting professor at universities in the United Kingdom and Russia.

Born on August 20, 1932, as Muttayil Govinda Menon Shankara Narayanan, he completed his graduation in economics and post-graduation in history from the University of Madras, securing first rank. He began his teaching career in 1954 at Zamorin (Guruvayoorappan) College, Kozhikode, later joining the Kozhikode centre of the University of Kerala in 1964 and the University of Calicut in 1968.