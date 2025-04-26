Renowned historian Dr MGS Narayanan passes away at 93

KOZHIKODE: Eminent historian Dr. M.G.S. Narayanan passed away at his residence in Malaparamba, Kozhikode, on Friday. He was 93. A respected scholar and former chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), Dr. Narayanan was widely regarded for his significant contributions to the historical and cultural studies of Kerala.
A native of Ponnani, Dr Narayanan was known for his outspoken views and pathbreaking research. He had been suffering from age-related ailments. The funeral will be held at the Mavoor Road crematorium on Saturday at 4 pm.
Dr Narayanan’s authoritative research on the Chera dynasty culminated in his acclaimed book Perumals of Kerala, a landmark work in the state’s historiography. He also made notable discoveries, including stone and copper plate inscriptions, which opened new avenues in Kerala’s historical research. His scholarly papers earned international recognition, and he served as a visiting professor at universities in the United Kingdom and Russia.
Born on August 20, 1932, as Muttayil Govinda Menon Shankara Narayanan, he completed his graduation in economics and post-graduation in history from the University of Madras, securing first rank. He began his teaching career in 1954 at Zamorin (Guruvayoorappan) College, Kozhikode, later joining the Kozhikode centre of the University of Kerala in 1964 and the University of Calicut in 1968.
Dr Narayanan earned his PhD from the University of Kerala in 1973. He was an active member of the Indian History Congress from 1974 and retired in 1992 as the head of the history department at the University of Calicut. He went on to hold several key positions, including member secretary of the ICHR and chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Kerala State Archives (2004–05).
An editor of numerous research publications, Dr Narayanan authored several important works, including Kozhikodinte Katha, Kalaripayattu Nighandu, Kavitha Communism Vargheeyata – M.G.S. Thoughts, 10 False Stories in Kerala History, and Chirithri Viyavaharam – Kerala and Bharatavum. His autobiography Jalakangal was published by Current Books in 2018.
He is survived by his wife Premalatha, son Vijayakumar, and daughter Vinaya Manoj.