INTERVIEW| ‘CPM failed to gauge influence of caste, religion’

In this context, how do you look at INDIA bloc?

While forming INDIA bloc, we knew that some of these parties, even when joining hands at the national level, will have to contest against each other in some states. However, while contesting against each other, they should ensure the same doesn’t turn advantageous to BJP. To some extent, such caution is exercised in Kerala. Yet, in places like Nemom and Thrissur, BJP managed to take advantage. Shouldn’t there be an introspection on such lack of vigil? The Congress and UDF approach of always training guns on LDF, sometimes even with BJP support, too contributes to the saffron party finding a foothold in Kerala. If there are any lapses on the part of the Left, we are ready to examine the same.

There were reports that, post LS election, CPM is not keen on INDIA bloc. What’s the current position?

CPM is of the view that the party should play a role in bringing together all possible political forces to unseat the ruling party from power. Sitaram (Yechury) played a key role in forming the INDIA bloc. Though this platform helped stop BJP from winning a majority on its own, the aim to unseat it from power is yet to be achieved. Hence, INDIA bloc should continue. The last party congress took a position in favour of CPM continuing in INDIA bloc. Having said that, it’s a fact that post LS elections, the INDIA bloc has been inactive. I have held talks with leaders of other parties, including Kharge and Stalin. Such interventions will continue. The party congress has acknowledged the relevance of INDIA bloc. In tune with that, CPM will follow an electoral-tactical line.

BJP has been indulging in a Christian outreach programme to widen its influence...

To increase its influence in each place, BJP stoops to unethical means. That happened in Thrissur too. Those who surrendered before such unethical optics should introspect.

You are the first CPM general secretary from the Christian community. Till recently, the Christian community was a dedicated vote base for the Congress. Of late, there has been a change. How do you look at this changing scenario?

The Communist Party has always maintained good relations with various Christian denominations. During the Vimochana Samaram (liberation struggle), the Church took a strong stand against us. But later, they too started associating with the party. Because of consistent activities and discussions, an atmosphere of cooperation and camaraderie has been created. They have realised that there’s scope for communication and cooperation with the communists. We have warm relations with both Catholic and non-Catholic Church denominations. I don’t think just because someone named Mariam Alexander Baby has come to a party position, there will be any dramatic change. Neither will the relation become firmer nor will there be any remnants of past differences. I believe we should be receptive to all spiritual leaders.

What about the Left joining hands with religion-based parties?

As far as communist parties are concerned, tactical decisions on joining hands with different outfits are taken, according to the prevailing situation. Marx has pointed out how communists can take support of the bourgeoisie to take on a most regressive force. Such temporary understandings and compromises are part of a tactical understanding. It’s a dialectical approach.

The palm-chopping case involving Professor T J Joseph was the most controversial episode during your tenure as education minister. Your remark against Joseph in the assembly triggered a major row. Why did you make such a statement?

The attempt was to stop fundamentalists from cashing in on the same. I said, “This teacher prepared the question without due diligence.” Using the name ‘Mohammed’ had given a chance for it to be wrongly misinterpreted as something related to the Prophet. The teacher might have prepared it in all innocence. But just because it was an innocent mistake, could it be justified? My remark was made in that context. There’s a misunderstanding that my remark led to palm-chopping. That’s wrong. Palm-chopping happened later.