Major challenges await CPM General Secretary MA Baby, both politically and organisationally

Organisationally, rebuilding the party’s base in its once-upon-a-time strongholds like West Bengal and Tripura will be the biggest challenge, especially with the party admitting to drastic erosion in its mass base, lack of quality membership, and failure to take up mass and class struggles. The Party Congress has come out with detailed rectification plans that include a self-critical approach. Implementing these on a sustained basis too gains significance.

Yet another major challenge before the new secretary will be handling the differences of opinion within the top brass and among state units. It is no secret the Bengal unit was not in his favour. How the Dhawale factor reflects on the party’s affairs remains to be seen.

That a senior trade union leader challenged the official central committee panel clearly shows more such dissenting voices could soon spill out into the open. Take all along while leading from the front and stopping the party’s downward spiral. That is what the CPM expects from its sixth secretary at this crucial juncture in its history.

Kerala gets bigger pie in central committee

T’Puram: In proportion with its membership strength, the Kerala CPM has got bigger representation in the central committee. Of the 85 members, the state has 17 members, including five women. Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was made permanent invitee. AIDWA president PK Sreemathy was given extension, while K S Saleekha was included as surprise entry. T P Ramakrishnan and Dineshan Puthalath got in CC.

There were speculations Mohamed Riyas could be considered to CC. In the case of politburo too, there were speculations that E P Jayarajan would be considered to the top panel. A K Balan stepped down due to age criteria while there was already a vacancy following the demise of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Senior leaders including E P Jayarajan, Thomas Isaac, K K Shailaja and K Radhakrishnan from the state will continue in CC.