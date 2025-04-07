Major challenges await CPM General Secretary MA Baby, both politically and organisationally

MADURAI: Taking over CPM’s reins during its worst ever crisis, M A Baby will have to deal major challenges ahead head-on, both politically and organisationally. Manoeuvring through the thin line of the INDIA bloc while remaining relevant in national politics will be his most significant challenge.
The immediate task before him is to increase the independent strength of the CPM, while also striving to build up on the currently fragmented Left unity. Maintaining good relations with other Left parties, leading leftist struggles, and still being on the same page with other INDIA bloc parties is set to be a particularly challenging task. Going by the current tactical line, the party will have to formulate state-specific LDF-like alliances. Being the general secretary, the onus will now lie on Baby to lead such alliances.
On the other hand, Baby as party secretary could also pose challenges to the CPM in Kerala. Occupying the top post, he will have to share many a dais with parties like Congress, being part of the INDIA bloc. A familiar face in Kerala, his elevation could also lend an impression that the central leadership is not independent of the powerful Kerala unit. Keeping the party intact, at least in Kerala, will thus be another big challenge. With elections coming up in 2026, retaining power will be a key task.
Organisationally, rebuilding the party’s base in its once-upon-a-time strongholds like West Bengal and Tripura will be the biggest challenge, especially with the party admitting to drastic erosion in its mass base, lack of quality membership, and failure to take up mass and class struggles. The Party Congress has come out with detailed rectification plans that include a self-critical approach. Implementing these on a sustained basis too gains significance.
Yet another major challenge before the new secretary will be handling the differences of opinion within the top brass and among state units. It is no secret the Bengal unit was not in his favour. How the Dhawale factor reflects on the party’s affairs remains to be seen.
That a senior trade union leader challenged the official central committee panel clearly shows more such dissenting voices could soon spill out into the open. Take all along while leading from the front and stopping the party’s downward spiral. That is what the CPM expects from its sixth secretary at this crucial juncture in its history.
Kerala gets bigger pie in central committee
T’Puram: In proportion with its membership strength, the Kerala CPM has got bigger representation in the central committee. Of the 85 members, the state has 17 members, including five women. Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was made permanent invitee. AIDWA president PK Sreemathy was given extension, while K S Saleekha was included as surprise entry. T P Ramakrishnan and Dineshan Puthalath got in CC.
There were speculations Mohamed Riyas could be considered to CC. In the case of politburo too, there were speculations that E P Jayarajan would be considered to the top panel. A K Balan stepped down due to age criteria while there was already a vacancy following the demise of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Senior leaders including E P Jayarajan, Thomas Isaac, K K Shailaja and K Radhakrishnan from the state will continue in CC.