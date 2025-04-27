Kerala LoP demands resignation of K M Abraham as Chief Principal Secretary amid corruption allegations

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday strongly criticised the continuation of K M Abraham as the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, despite serious allegations against him.
The Kerala High Court has directed the CBI to register an FIR against Abraham for accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The Vigilance Department, under the Chief Minister’s leadership, tried to exonerate Abraham, but the High Court intervened, necessitating a CBI probe.
"It is a shame for the state that K M Abraham, facing grave allegations, still remains in such a crucial position. Having held the post of Chief Secretary earlier, he must now resign or be removed," Satheesan said. "Is it because of Abraham's role as a witness in the Lavalin case that the Chief Minister fears him?" he questioned.
It was also alleged that Abraham, in a letter to the Chief Minister, admitted to possessing call data records of key individuals and acknowledged engaging in illegal phone tapping. "Is phone tapping part of the Chief Principal Secretary's duties? Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde resigned over the wire-tapping scandal in 1988. Ironically, the CPM, which demands strict legislation against phone tapping, is silent when their own government is involved," Satheesan pointed out.
Despite being financially crippled, the state government is spending over Rs 100 crores on the fourth anniversary celebrations, while healthcare systems collapse, ration shops remain empty, paddy procurement payments are pending, and social security pensions are delayed. The Chief Minister must immediately halt these extravagant celebrations, the Congress leader said.
He also raised concerns about the large-scale backdoor appointments happening in the state, bypassing PSC rank lists, and questioned the priorities of the administration.
Regarding the controversy involving the Chief Minister’s daughter, Satheesan said: "The ongoing investigation is based on evidence related to income tax findings, not political motives. Comparing it to the National Herald case is misleading. Veena T reportedly received funds without providing any services, as testified by those associated with the CMRL company."
The Leader of Opposition also accused the Chief Minister of strengthening ties with the BJP through a series of breakfast, lunch, and dinner meetings with BJP leaders in Delhi. "Organising such events is a clear move to cement an alliance with the BJP," he said, noting that even Governors had reportedly boycotted the dinner event.
On the Nilambur by-election, Satheesan said that the UDF candidate would be announced on the same day the election was declared. He criticised the media for only questioning Congress about candidates while sparing the CPM leadership.
Commenting on the spread of narcotic drugs, he called on film industry organisations like FEFKA and AMMA to ensure that drug users and traffickers are not associated with the film industry, which has a strong influence on the youth. He demanded stricter action against those supplying drugs rather than merely arresting users.
In a pointed attack on BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, he remarked: "We have no problem whether he wears a mundu, folds it, or ties it around his head. However, PR agencies that trained him would be disappointed seeing how he delivered his film-like dialogues." Referring to the BJP leader's speech, he said it resembled the opposite of what was portrayed in the movie 'Lucifer.'
Satheesan further criticised the BJP State President's limited understanding of Kerala’s socio-political fabric, pointing out his short stint in the BJP after previously being a Rajya Sabha member "through backdoor entries" in 2006 and 2012. "Though he claims to know how to curse in Malayalam, what has he actually done for Kerala when he was a Union Minister? Such a person is now trying to preach to Kerala about its politics and traditions," he said.