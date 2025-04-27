Kerala LoP demands resignation of K M Abraham as Chief Principal Secretary amid corruption allegations

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday strongly criticised the continuation of K M Abraham as the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, despite serious allegations against him.

The Kerala High Court has directed the CBI to register an FIR against Abraham for accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The Vigilance Department, under the Chief Minister’s leadership, tried to exonerate Abraham, but the High Court intervened, necessitating a CBI probe.

"It is a shame for the state that K M Abraham, facing grave allegations, still remains in such a crucial position. Having held the post of Chief Secretary earlier, he must now resign or be removed," Satheesan said. "Is it because of Abraham's role as a witness in the Lavalin case that the Chief Minister fears him?" he questioned.

It was also alleged that Abraham, in a letter to the Chief Minister, admitted to possessing call data records of key individuals and acknowledged engaging in illegal phone tapping. "Is phone tapping part of the Chief Principal Secretary's duties? Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde resigned over the wire-tapping scandal in 1988. Ironically, the CPM, which demands strict legislation against phone tapping, is silent when their own government is involved," Satheesan pointed out.