MGS is a historian who salvaged Kerala history from myths and legends, says KKN Kurup

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 92-year-old historian who departed on Saturday, has scripted a new chapter in secular historiography that has a scientific approach. Born in the last decades of our nationalist movement, M G S Narayanan was able to cherish echoes and ethos of leaders like K P Kesava Menon, K Kelappan, EMS and K Damodaran.

MGS arrived on the scene when the studies on Kerala were handled by experts in Malayalam, and scientific historiography was camouflaged by myths and legends. The unification of Kerala in 1956 inspired him to trace the history and culture of Kerala, reconstructing the later Chera Kingdom with exact chronology from different epigraphical relics. He mastered early scripts like Kolezhuthu and Vattezhuth and wrote his magnum opus ‘Perumals of Kerala’, a doctoral study under the guidance of Prof P K Narayana Pillai.

Indian History Congress was held at the fledgling Calicut University in 1974 with more than 700 delegates including top-ranking historians which was inaugurated by K P Kesava Menon. In fact, this meeting of scholars and teachers inaugurated an era of new learning, writing, and teaching of history. This trend could carry on to the present even after his career as chairman of Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR).

I have seen many scholars in India and abroad who are specialised in their respective areas. But MGS was one who was able to share his ideas and knowledge in every channel of human creativity and intellectual achievements. For instance, MGS wrote a masterly foreword for my cultural anthropological work, The Cult of Theyyam and Hero Worship in Kerala (Calcutta, 1973).

In his early years he wrote poems, cultural articles and guided doctoral dissertations in different areas like traditional historical accounts to the Punnapra-Vayalar agrarian movement. Only a versatile genius can deliver such different goods according to the needs of the client.

I do remember his arguments in academic seminars, committee meetings and witnessed his true love and affection to the student community. He encouraged all, including outsiders, to freely air their views and was untouched by personal or academic rivalries. On one occasion he recommended a centre for Kayyur for Peasant Studies in Kasaragod.